U.S. News & World Report will evaluate 3M Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications grouping software for potential use in its Best Hospitals rankings

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 12, 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) today announced that U.S. News & World Report is evaluating its new 3M™ Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications (3M AM-PPC) software for potential use in the publication's 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings.

3M_Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to collaborate with U.S. News & World Report as they evaluate 3M AM-PPC software for potential use in their iconic Best Hospitals rankings," said Sandeep Wadhwa, MD, 3M HIS global chief medical officer. "As the scope, volume and complexity of procedures conducted in ambulatory settings continues to expand, the need for a comprehensive approach to identify and trend adverse events that can affect patient safety in these settings also continues to grow in importance. Our solution's drill-down data analysis capabilities help to identify providers and sites of excellence with lower-than-expected complications from whom others can learn from and emulate those best practices."

About 70% of all surgeries in the U.S. occur in an outpatient setting, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2017 report. A Deloitte 2020 report on hospital revenue trends reported the aggregate outpatient share of total hospital revenue grew from 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2018, and this shift will likely continue highlighting the importance of incorporating outpatient settings of care in assessing rankings.

Developed to address patient safety and quality oversight for procedures performed in hospital outpatient departments or ambulatory surgery centers, 3M AM-PPC uses sophisticated grouping logic and allows providers and payers to identify and analyze complications in outpatient settings by specific procedures, service lines, providers and facilities. National benchmarks are also included.

Preliminary 3M analysis of more than 11 million at-risk ambulatory procedures indicates that complication rates may be as high as 10% for certain procedures. Complications are associated with excess follow-up visits, emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, and can affect patient safety, satisfaction and emotional health.

"Although not all complications are preventable, excessive complications can be reduced if they are clearly identified and addressed. We look forward to our collaboration with 3M HIS to support promoting improved outpatient procedural safety," said Ben Harder, U.S. News & World Report managing editor and chief of health analysis.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

favicon.png?sn=CG61695&sd=2022-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-will-evaluate-3m-ambulatory-potentially-preventable-complications-grouping-software-for-potential-use-in-its-best-hospitals-rankings-301699578.html

SOURCE 3M

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG61695&Transmission_Id=202212121010PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG61695&DateId=20221212
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.