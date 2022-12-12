Stagwell Congratulates Anomaly on Being Named 2022 U.S. Agency of the Year by Adweek

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022

Celebrates GALE as part of AOY Shortlist

Stagwell – just 1% of the market – is 20% of the AOY list

Observatory Included on the Small AOY Shortlist

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, celebrates its strategic and creative agency Anomaly which has been named U.S. Agency of the Year by Adweek, the American trade publication covering the advertising, marketing, and media industries.

Adweek editors applauded Anomaly's 'monster' year of new business wins, which included 16 accounts.

Adweek editors applauded Anomaly's 'monster' year of new business wins, which included 16 accounts ranging from Dunkin', Vans, and the 'pitch of the year': Bud Light U.S. Additionally, Adweek said "the agency's Super Bowl spot for Meta Quest tugged on our heartstrings."

Business agency GALE – which continued its trajectory of triple-digit growth in 2022 – was also shortlisted by Adweek as U.S. Agency of the Year, one of only 10 agencies recognized. GALE's notable 2022 new business wins include H&R Block and Dropbox, and it was earlier named to Adweek's list of Fastest Growing Agencies for 2022.

"Our challenger network – just 1% of the market – boasts 20% of Adweek's prestigious list. We're proud to celebrate Anomaly as Adweek's 2022 Agency of the Year. Led by Carl Johnson, Karina Wilsher and great office leaders in New York and Los Angeles, Anomaly lodged a remarkable year of new business growth and creative innovation. I am also excited to see GALE shortlisted for Agency of the Year and proud of Brad Simms and the fast-growing team there," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "I also want to congratulate Brendan Shields-Shimizu and the Observatory team on their recognition on the Small Agency of the Year short list for continuing to innovate for clients in a variety of formats."

"If you define and fully commit to what you believe; identify what must remain and must change, what you're prepared to do, and more importantly not do, then you can make significant progress in a turbulent, unpredictable world. We do and we did," noted Anomaly co-founder Carl Johnson.

Observatory, based in Los Angeles, was also included on the shortlist in the U.S. Small Agency of the Year category, recognized for selling a variety of work including an action figure of Martha Stewart, two docuseries, a podcast, a film, and a concert. It also received nods for developing 15 sports films for clients as well as creating a sequel to an iconic Chipotle ad.

