Wolters Kluwer Announces Relaunch of Kluwer IP Law

3 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022

The modern, easy-to-navigate design will allow legal professionals to customize the homepage view according to their needs, empowering them to maximize their productivity

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced it has relaunched Kluwer IP Law, the master resource for intellectual property rights and registration, to help users be more efficient and effective in their day-to-day work. With this redesign, users can save their favorite materials for future reference and will have instant access to its News Alert service.

Kluwer IP Law is Wolters Kluwer's flagship service focused on all key IP law, providing legal professionals with quick answers and expert commentary from prominent practitioners and thought leaders. Kluwer IP Law also provides users with key EPC sources for European patent attorneys, such as Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention and the PCT Practice and Strategy work. Manual IP, also known as the Brown Book, which is housed within Kluwer IP Law, explains and compares the procedures and laws involved in filing applications for patents, trademarks, or designs in 237 jurisdictions to make important IP practice decisions.

"Kluwer IP Law provides legal professionals with a combination of practical guidance, quick answers, and deep domain expertise all in one source," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This redesign is our latest step as we continue to build expert solutions powered by high-quality content that directly meet the needs of our customers."

The user-centric redesign of Kluwer IP Law will enable IP professionals, such as patent and trademark attorneys and lawyers, to be more efficient and effective in their day-to-day tasks. The redesign includes:

  • A completely new UX for the homepage, offering customization options for the desired view
  • A favorites feature allowing to easily retrieve saved materials and collaborate with colleagues
  • Improved research experience

To learn more, visit: www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/kluweriplaw

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Linda Gharib
Director, Brand & Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-announces-relaunch-of-kluwer-ip-law-301700408.html

