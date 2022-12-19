Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 30, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) common stock between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 1, 2022, one of Generac's channel partners, Pink Energy, filed a lawsuit against Generac, claiming that the component at the core of the Company's solar power products, SnapRS, was defective and had caused millions of dollars of damage.

On August 1, 2022, one of Generac’s channel partners, Pink Energy, filed a lawsuit against Generac, claiming that the component at the core of the Company’s solar power products, SnapRS, was defective and had caused millions of dollars of damage.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $3.31, or 1.23%, to close at $264.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

On October 7, 2022, Pink Energy declared bankruptcy.

Then, on October 19, 2022, Generac disclosed that it had taken “pre-tax charges totaling approximately $55 million, including approximately $37 million of clean energy product warranty-related matter and approximately $18 million of bad debt expense related to a clean energy product customer that has filed for bankruptcy.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $37.44, or 25.3%, to close at $110.30 per share on October 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 2, 2022, Generac released its third quarter 2022 financial results, lowering sales guidance on its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. The Company’s CEO attributed the lowered guidance to “the loss of a major customer during the quarter, along with the specific warranty-related issue.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $8.99, or 7.8%, to close at $105.71 per share, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the full scope of the economic harm flowing from the defective SnapRS units; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Generac common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 30, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

