Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the company has once again been recognized as one of the most sustainable pharmaceutical companies according to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). This ranking is based on an in-depth analysis of Gilead’s sustainability performance and highlights the company’s longstanding sustainable business practices and transparency on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition once again, as a reflection of our commitment to patients, local communities, society and the planet,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “Corporate responsibility is inherent in everything Gilead does, as we work toward our vision of making the world a healthier place for all people.”

Gilead’s ESG strategy aims to position the company as an employer of choice that delivers shareholder value in a responsible manner. Examples of Gilead’s commitment to ESG include:

  • Expanding health equity around the world through programs that promote health system sustainability, strengthen infrastructure and provide education and financial support
  • Increasing access to medicines in low- and lower-middle income countries, including royalty-free voluntary licensing for Gilead’s antiviral treatment for COVID-19
  • Creating an inclusive workplace that is representative of the diverse communities the company serves
  • Continuing to evolve the company’s environmental sustainability program and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing waste generation and using resources efficiently

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Details on Gilead’s ESG commitments, goals and progress can be found in the company’s Year+in+Review, which is based on internationally recognized guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Gilead’s commitment to ESG and corporate responsibility at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gilead.com%2Fpurpose%2Fsustainability.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, inflammation and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at %3Ci%3Ewww.gilead.com%3C%2Fi%3E, follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

