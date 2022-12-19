SANDY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Accredited Solutions, Inc, formerly Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP), announces that it has entered into a Motorsports Sponsorship Agreement with Spire Motorsports, a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team. Under the agreement, Spire will provide a full range of brand awareness and marketing services for the Company's EnviroXstreamTM environmentally responsible cleaner-degreaser, anchored by the Primary Sponsorship of the No. 7 Car and No. 7 Team at three 2023 NASCAR Cup Series races.

The EnviroXstreamTM Primary Sponsorship is scheduled for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2023, the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023, and a TBD third race later in the 2023 Race Season.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to shine the national spotlight on EnviroXstream, a best-in-class cleaner/degreaser with environmental Certification from the California South Coast Air Quality Management District," said Interim CEO, Douglas Martin. "After carefully weighing the many options available for creating an initial impact, we believe partnering with Spire Motorsports gives us a great ability to establish a platform from which to sell our products with a strong near-term effect, while building a sustainable sales network designed for long-term success."

EnviroXstreamTM is a plant-based, non-toxic, safe, yet extremely powerful, cleaner/degreaser technology that expedites the natural bio-degradation process of hydrocarbons and other compounds. EnviroXstreamTM is currently a California South Coast AQMD-Certified Clean Air Solvent (CAS) and, in the past, has been, an EPA-designated Safer Choice product.

A CAS Certificate product, like EnviroXstreamTM, is a water-based solvent containing no more than 25 grams per liter Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) with the remainder being water. Such a product is one that is used to perform solvent cleaning, finishing or surface preparation operations or activities. AQMD CAS Certificate products help reduce air pollution. [Source: www.aqmd.gov].

EnviroXstreamTM distinguishes itself by its efficacy, which is buttressed by its "green" credentials.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus "T.J." Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillion. The team also fields a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.

Stay Up to Date

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors, and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @Corporate_ASI on Twitter.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

The Company changed its name from Good Hemp, Inc. to Accredited Solutions, Inc., effective July 12, 2022.

With the recent acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the Company has shifted its business focus to fossil fuel clean-up products (PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM) and services; technologies involved in packaging, distributing, and using electricity in all energy segments; micro-grid design that integrates alternative energy sources and construction; micro-grid control software development; energy storage systems; power system integration and distribution; and growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of products and services.

Additionally, the Company's Diamond Creek brand of ionized 9.5pH high alkaline spring water continues to be produced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and is sold in over 1,000 retail locations and online. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

Contact:

Accredited Solutions, Inc.

(formerly Good Hemp, Inc.)

(800) 947-9197

[email protected]

SOURCE: Accredited Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731277/Accredited-Solutions-fka-Good-Hemp-Signs-2023-NASCARR-Cup-Series-Race-Team-Sponsorship-Deal-with-Spire-Motorsports



