3 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 12, 2022

Global smartwatch data offers insights into fitness tends

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), today released its 2022 Garmin Connect Fitness Report, shedding light on the changing exercise habits of Garmin customers around the world as millions returned to pre-pandemic routines. The number of activities logged in the Garmin Connect™ fitness community app reached an all-time high, and the data reflects a shift in the movement of active lifestyle customers as they resumed travel to the office, to the gym and to their favorite vacation spots.

Here are some high-level insights:

  • Home-based activities that skyrocketed amid lockdowns such as indoor cycling and yoga leveled off, while indoor activities that couldn't be performed in a home gym such as indoor running, indoor rock climbing and lap swimming rose sharply.
  • As leisure travel roared back in 2022, so did vacation-based activities such as resort skiing, scuba diving, sailing and surfing. Skiing/snowboarding was the fastest growing Garmin Connect activity, up 143% year-over-year.
  • Gravel cycling continues to be on a roll, with total activities logged up 40% over 2021.

This is the third year for the annual year-end report.

