Sealed Air Global Impact Report: Priorities and Commitments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Our people want to have an impact, and we are relentless about innovating new solutions that can transform the world.

That is why sustainability is integral to every aspect of our business-from our caring, high-performance growth culture, to manufacturing responsibly, and offering solutions to our customers that eliminate waste and combat climate change. It is core to the strategic investments we make, how we innovate and generate growth, and our efforts to lead collaborations that are transforming the industry.

Our vision to become a world-class digitally driven company automating sustainable packaging solutions is of real significance. It enables us to generate environmental, social and economic value that exceeds the investment, and creates a positive impact on our stakeholders and society. We call this SEE Net Positive.

In the areas where we can have the greatest direct impact, we have set goals for advancing sustainable development by accelerating a circular economy, mitigating climate change, eliminating resource waste, achieving zero harm, and creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and culture.

Priorities and Commitments

Accelerating the Advancement of a Circular Economy

  • Design or advance 100% of our packaging solutions to be recyclable or reusable, to eliminate waste by incorporating an average of 50% recycled or renewable content into our solutions, and to collaborate on recycling technology and infrastructure by 2025.

Mitigating Climate Change

  • Net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040 across our operations (Scopes 1 and 2).
  • Reduce absolute Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions 46% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.
  • Reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services as well as use of sold products 15% within the same timeframe.
  • Reduce greenhouse gas intensity (Scopes 1 and 2) 30% by 2025 and 46% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Eliminating Resource Waste

  • Reduce energy intensity 17% by 2025 and 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.
  • Divert manufacturing waste from landfill and external incineration 85% by 2025 and 100% by 2030.
  • Reduce water intensity 17% by 2025 and 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Caring, High-Performance Growth Culture

  • Achieve zero harm by protecting the health, safety and well-being of our people and having a company free of accidents.
  • Build a more inclusive culture with our employees across the globe.
  • Increase gender diversity across employees globally to more than 30% by 2025.
  • Increase the representation of racial and ethnic minorities in our U.S. workforce to above 35% by 2025.
  • Lead with a senior leadership team that reflects the cultural diversity of our global footprint.
  • Champion equal pay for work of equal value across our organization.

Read Sealed Air's Global Impact Report Here.

Learn More About Sealed Air's ESG and Sustainability Efforts Here.

