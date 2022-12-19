Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting investigations on behalf of shareholders of Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) (“Instil” or the “Company”). The investigations concern whether certain of the Instil’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders, by, among other things: (i) engaging in self-dealing; (ii) affirmatively approving transactions that harmed the Company; and (iii) failing to provide sufficient oversight of the Company’s business practices.

Current stockholders of Instil that seek more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton ([email protected]) or Benjamin Baker ([email protected]) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

