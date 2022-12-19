FOX News Channel to Present All-American New Year 2023 Helmed by FOX & Friends Weekend's Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FOX News Channel (FNC) will ring in 2023 with special New Year’s Eve programming on December 31st from 10 PM – 1:30 AM/ET. Sponsored by Tunnel to Towers, FOX & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth will co-host the program live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. At 9 PM/ET, Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, FOX News Radio host Jimmy Failla and correspondent Griff Jenkins will co-host an hour-long pre-show special entitled Countdown to All-American New Year.

Throughout the evening, FOX News Media contributors and personalities will join Cain, Campos-Duffy and Hegseth, while multi-Platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert performs live from the Wildhorse Saloon. Kicking off at 10 PM/ET, the special will include a standup comedy routine by Failla, and also feature contributions from New Year’s celebrations across the country, including Compagno in Times Square, Jenkins in Key West, Florida, FOX Business’ Madison Alworth at Steamboat in Colorado and FNC correspondent Christina Coleman in New Orleans, Louisiana. FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will be stationed at a polar plunge in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Registration for the event can be made through the Eventbrite linked here.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, currently attracting more than 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 15 programs in the genre.

