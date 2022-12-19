FOX News Channel (FNC) will ring in 2023 with special New Year’s Eve programming on December 31st from 10 PM – 1:30 AM/ET. Sponsored by Tunnel to Towers, FOX & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth will co-host the program live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. At 9 PM/ET, Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, FOX News Radio host Jimmy Failla and correspondent Griff Jenkins will co-host an hour-long pre-show special entitled Countdown to All-American New Year.

Throughout the evening, FOX News Media contributors and personalities will join Cain, Campos-Duffy and Hegseth, while multi-Platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert performs live from the Wildhorse Saloon. Kicking off at 10 PM/ET, the special will include a standup comedy routine by Failla, and also feature contributions from New Year’s celebrations across the country, including Compagno in Times Square, Jenkins in Key West, Florida, FOX Business’ Madison Alworth at Steamboat in Colorado and FNC correspondent Christina Coleman in New Orleans, Louisiana. FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will be stationed at a polar plunge in Ocean City, New Jersey.

