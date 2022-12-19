D&I Weekly News Round Up: Girls' Empowerment, Bias and More

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about a school designed for girls, a study about women and confidence, the latest trends in the world of work, and AI in recruitment.

World of work
Excellent round-up from the World Economic Forum with the latest trends in the world of work, with lots of insights about well-being, work-life, flexibility - and a report showing that companies in the US are cutting back again on parental leave.

Bias
According to a new paper from Cambridge University, AI hiring tools do not improve diversity, or reduce bias in the recruitment process. Interesting read!

Women at work
Interesting (small) study looking at how self-confidence in women (either the lack of, or seemingly too much) is being misused to explain why women don't progress in their careers. Read more here.

Girls' empowerment
If you are interested in architecture, you might enjoy this video. Acclaimed architect Diana Kellogg is the designer of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School, a school based in India's Thar Desert. In a region with very high female infanticide and illiteracy rates, the building was designed to empower girls and celebrate female strength.

39a098ee-f6c6-4948-bd88-674168d6c2af.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.ericsson.com/en
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731343/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Girls-Empowerment-Bias-and-More

img.ashx?id=731343

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.