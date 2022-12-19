COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial) Reference is made to the company announcement of 9 December 2022.

The administrative issue relating to one investor's payment has been resolved, and the Company has received the outstanding payment. The capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority, and settlement of the new shares is ongoing.

Copenhagen, 12 December 2022

Board of directors of Linkfire

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: [email protected]

About Linkfire - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments

Linkfire A/S completes Tranche 1 of directed share issue

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731385/Linkfire-AS-Completes-Tranche-1-of-Directed-Share-Issue



