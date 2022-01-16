Postmedia Appoints Duncan Clark Chief Content Officer

2 hours ago
Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Clark to the role of Chief Content Officer. Mr. Clark will be responsible for Postmedia’s editorial operations and newsrooms across the country along with leading the company’s digital subscription strategy. Mr. Clark will report to Postmedia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew MacLeod.

“Duncan brings a great depth of industry experience combining journalism and digital innovation,” said Andrew MacLeod. “Journalism is at the heart of Postmedia and a key focus of our business strategy is growing revenue through a vibrant digital subscription strategy. Leveraging the rich history of our trusted brands, exceptional journalism and innovative solutions Duncan will lead the teams responsible for accelerating our growth in this key area.”

Mr. Clark began his career as an intern at the Calgary Herald, later working at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman, The Daily News in Kamloops, and The Province in Vancouver. He joined National Post in 2006 as senior online editor and held successive posts as Director, Innovation and Business Development, Director, Product Development and Vice President, Digital Media.

Mr. Clark returns to Postmedia after spending the past eight years at St. Joseph Communications, most recently as Senior Vice President, Product Innovation for SJC Media.

Duncan Clark joins Postmedia on January 16, 2022.

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

