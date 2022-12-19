2022 has not been a good year for digital payments companies who have suffered massive declines in their stock prices. Intense competition, a slowdown in consumer spending and a collapse in tech valuation multiples were the main culprits. A leader in this field, PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL, Financial) has not been immune to these issues.

The company operates a technology platform that transacts digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers around the world. It provides these payment solutions under the brands of PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey and Paidy. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in over 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

PayPal was spun off from eBay Inc. ( EBAY, Financial) in 2015. The company had 432 million active accounts at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and had 5.6 billion transactions. PayPal is accepted at greater than 75% of the largest 100 internet retailers. The company received a Covid-19 pandemic boost as the buying shift accelerated from traditional in-store shopping to e-commerce and buy online and pick up in store.

Founded in 1998, PayPal currently has a market capitalization of $83 billion and is expected to generate over $27 billion in revenue this year.

Competition

Last year, PayPal accounted for approximately 22% of all online transactions with total mobile payment volume of $227 billion. The company is not a monopoly by any means and has an enormous amount of competition, which often restricts growth. The company is facing enormous competition from the likes of Apple ( AAPL, Financial) Pay, Google ( GOOG, Financial) Pay, Block Inc.'s ( SQ, Financial) Square and Stripe.

The number of consumers engaging in digital commerce globally is expected to grow from roughly 4 billion today to 5.5 billion in the next five years. The global digital payment market volume is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 13% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Financial review

On Nov. 3, the company reported mixed third-quarter results that showed constant currency revenue growth of 12% and adjusted operating income growth of only 4%. Earnings per share actually decreased 2% compared to the prior-year period. The company is experiencing higher transaction costs as well as a higher credit losses. Total payment volume grew 9% compared to the year-ago qurter, but was roughly at the same level of the fourth quarter of 2021. PayPal is at the tip of the spear in terms of feeling the inflationary effects on consumer spending this year.

Cash and equivalents totaled $16.1 billion at quarter end and total debt was $10.7 billion. The company generates significant amounts of free cash flow and low capital expenditure needs. Operating cash flow was $1.9 billion and with capital expenditures of only $182 million, free cash flow was $1.76 billion. From that free cash flow, $939 million was used to repurchase shares. Year to date, the company has repurchased $3.2 billion worth of stock.

Valuation

PayPal provided updated guidance, calling for constant currency revenue growth of approximately 10% and non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.08 in the middle of the range given. Total payment volume is expected to grow 12.5%.

Consensus analyst earnings estimates are also $4.08, which puts Paypal stock trading at 18 times current year earnings. Most analysts expect strong earnings growth in 2023 as margin pressures recede and investment in new product development starts to pay off. Earnigs per share estimates for 2023 are $4.77, which puts the stock trading at a more modest 15 times earnings.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator creates a value close to today's stock price using $4.08 as the earnings per share starting point and a 10% long-term growth rate. Despite the growth in digital e-commerce, the company can still feel the effects of a consumer spending slowdown.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased the stock recently include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio). Among those who have sold or reduced their holdings are Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

Conclusion

The PayPal core business leans toward low to middle-income consumers and their discretionary purchases. Therefore, the company could continue to be impacted by the drops in consumer spending due to higher inflation and higher interest rates. Competition continues to be intense with Google Pay and Apple Pay gaining market share.

Despite these challenges, PayPal should continue to grow revenue at double-digit rates barring any major recession in the next few years. The company’s strong balance sheet and significant levels of free cash flow should provide some level of stability as the company returns capital to shareholders through aggressive stock buybacks.

For long-term investors with a holding period of at least three to five years, the stock seems to be trading at attractive levels. For short-term investors, a lower entry point may be required to create a margin of safety.