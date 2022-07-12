The Kroger Family of Companies Launches On-Demand Floral and Sushi Delivery on DoorDash

CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2022

CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced the launch of floral and sushi delivery on the DoorDash marketplace from banner stores across the country. The new delivery option through DoorDash marks the latest expansion of the grocer's seamless experience, providing customers with even more opportunities to get fresh, affordable products.

"By offering customer-favorite sushi options and premium floral bouquets through third-party marketplaces we are continuing to evolve and meet customers where and how they are shopping," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant & marketing officer. "Whether you are craving fresh, affordable sushi for lunch or want to surprise someone special with a gorgeous fresh floral bouquet, you can now have the items delivered in under an hour. Providing fresh, affordable products to customers using familiar channels is another step in our commitment to provide anything, anytime, anywhere for every customer, every time."

After piloting the offering to customers in select geographies this fall, Kroger will now offer convenient delivery from more than 900 sushi locations and 1,600 floral locations nationwide through DoorDash. On DoorDash's marketplace app and website, shoppers may purchase beautiful, custom-wrapped Bloom Haus by Kroger floral bouquets and freshly-prepared sushi, including rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces and more. Customer orders placed on DoorDash are prepared and packed with care by in-store sushi chefs and floral associates at Kroger's family of stores, with delivery facilitated by DoorDash Dashers directly to the customer's doorstep. Customers can also seamlessly gift flowers or sushi to a loved one for on-demand delivery using the DoorDash gifting feature.

"As we accelerate our mission to help consumers access all the best of their neighborhood with convenience and ease, we're excited to collaborate with Kroger to offer a broad selection of their customer favorites on-demand," said Shanna Prevé, vice president, strategic partnerships and business development at DoorDash. "The trend towards convenience only goes in one direction as customers' expectations rise, and we're thrilled to continue to expand into the prepared foods and floral categories with Kroger to satiate a lunch craving or delight someone's day."

Customers can shop their favorite sushi and floral products from Kroger on DoorDash now, with special promotions offered to eligible shoppers now through December 24th, 2022.* Kroger's sushi and floral selection will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal.

About DoorDash 
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

