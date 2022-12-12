Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Team Earns Legal, Corporate Governance Accolades

DOVER, Del., Dec. 12, 2022

Jim Moriarty named Top Attorney; Stacie Roberts named Top Woman in Business

DOVER, Del., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief policy and risk officer, was selected as one of Attorney Intel's Top 50 Attorneys of Washington, D.C., and Stacie Roberts, vice president, corporate governance, is among this year's Top Women in Business, the Delaware Today's list of the 33 most empowering women doing business in Delaware.

The Top 50 Attorneys of Washington, D.C. list recognizes high-caliber lawyers who have positively contributed to their organizations, industries and communities. Moriarty joined Chesapeake Utilities after more than 30 years of private practice as a partner in two international law firms in Washington, D.C. He has represented leading companies, financial institutions and governmental bodies on diverse energy projects. Moriarty provides counsel on both the Company's legal affairs and corporate governance matters to the Chesapeake Utilities team, including the board of directors, senior management and business unit leaders. Moriarty provides guidance on an array of matters related to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, major business transactions, enterprise risk management, governmental relations, strategic communications and legislative activities.

Each year, Delaware Today selects a group of empowering women throughout the State of Delaware who are making a difference. Roberts provides guidance to the Company's leadership team, including the board of directors, on corporate governance and compliance matters. She is a member of the advisory board at the University of Delaware's prestigious John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance; Women's 100 Exclusive Network; and the advisory board of the Middle Atlantic Chapter, Society for Corporate Governance. Roberts is a published author on corporate governance oversight and speaker on corporate governance matters. She has more than 20 years of experience with increasing responsibility in corporate governance, including at a Fortune 500 company.

Chesapeake Utilities also has received several national corporate governance awards over the past few years. In 2022, the Company was named Best Corporate Governance in the U.S. by World News Media Ltd. (World Finance Magazine), serving alongside Nokia in Finland, Spotify in Sweden, and other prestigious companies across the globe. In 2021, the Company was awarded Best Corporate Governance among North American Utilities by Ethical Boardroom, joining others in their relevant sectors such as The Walt Disney Company, The Royal Bank of Canada, Microsoft and 3M. In 2019, Chesapeake Utilities was selected as the Governance Team of the Year by Corporate Secretary Magazine.

"Exemplary corporate governance is at the core of Chesapeake Utilities' business philosophy and success," said Moriarty. "With the active engagement of the many talented individuals across the enterprise, the professionalism of our governance team and our accomplished board of directors, we are poised to meet the energy needs of the diverse communities that we serve, so that no one is left behind."

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
302-217-7050
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-team-earns-legal-corporate-governance-accolades-301700520.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

