BGSF, Inc. (NYSE%3A+BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, announced today that it has acquired Horn Solutions, Inc. (“Horn Solutions” or “Horn”), a recognized, Texas-based workforce solutions firm specializing in business consulting, managed services, and executive search.

Horn, with offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, is well-known for understanding business, listening to needs of its clients and supplying the right professionals, including bench and contract resources, that deliver results. Horn’s areas of focus include Strategic Finance & Accounting, Transactional Accounting & Business Administration, and Information Technology. Horn also offers support services in consulting, loan staff for projects, interim and staff augmentation, direct hire and managed services. Its predecessor was founded in 1987 and re-named Horn Solutions in 2008. Horn reported unaudited revenues of approximately $30 million for the trailing twelve months ending September 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Horn Solutions team to BGSF,” said Beth Garvey, BGSF’s Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Horn’s people and relationships add depth and breadth to our existing high-value business consulting and managed service platforms, allowing us to expand on our existing IT managed services. In 2023 and beyond, we anticipate cross-selling opportunities, as well as synergies.”

“Horn Solutions and BGSF are a great fit with shared values and a commitment to client service and employees. The combination of these great organizations brings exciting growth opportunities for both BGSF and the Horn team,” said Gary Horn, Horn Solutions’ prior CEO.

“The BGSF team has grown its company to a nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions and, together, BGSF and Horn will offer our collective clients with a complementary range of services and solutions,” stated Scott Patenaude, Senior Vice President of Horn Solutions.

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP served as legal counsel for BGSF in connection with the transaction.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005674/en/