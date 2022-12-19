Carlisle+Companies+Incorporated ( NYSE:CSL, Financial) today announced a commitment to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. Carlisle has proposed near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Setting near-term targets is the first step to setting a long-term net-zero target with SBTi. The methods and reduction scenarios Carlisle has adopted in the near-term targets are aligned with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard.

The SBTi is a partnership among the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. It focuses on partnering with companies to help guide emission reduction initiatives using science-based targets.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our announcement today of Carlisle’s commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2050 is another significant milestone on our ESG journey. We understand the path to Net-Zero cannot happen overnight, requires substantial effort from our supply chain partners, and will also depend on significant changes to global energy infrastructure.

We continue our commitment to being a responsible environmental stakeholder, as we have for over 100 years, by delivering products that improve the energy efficiency of buildings, while reducing emissions from our manufacturing facilities and reducing the volume of construction materials in landfills. With Carlisle’s employees engaged and momentum growing, we are confident Carlisle can make a meaningful contribution to creating a more sustainable future for us all.”

Forward -Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of future ambitions, projections, goals, events or plans to reduce emissions and emissions intensity, expectations, estimates, and business plans. Actual future results, including reaching Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 Net-Zero by 2050 could vary depending on our ability to execute operational objectives on a timely basis, changes in laws and regulations, including those laws and regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions, industry development of applicable technology, availability on a commercially competitive basis of emission-reducing feedstocks and raw materials, the accuracy of third-party science-based models and targets, the availability of sufficient data, the quality of the data and methodology used for measurement and estimation, changes to the performance data and/or emission methodologies, changes in supply and demand and other market factors affecting global energy infrastructure, the plans and actions of our suppliers and customers, changes in transportation and distribution, and other factors disclosed in this press release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made, unless otherwise required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of those factors, nor can it assess the impact of each of those factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its building products businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005023/en/