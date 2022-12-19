New York Mortgage Trust Appoints Nicholas Mah as President

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. ( NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Nicholas Mah as President of the Company, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Mah will report to Jason T. Serrano, the Company’s CEO.

Mr. Mah is currently a Managing Director of the Company, responsible for the Company’s portfolio management and trading of mortgage securities and whole loans. He has been with the Company since July 2018. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Mah was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. (“OHA”), where he was one of the founding members of OHA’s mortgage business. Over the course of his tenure at OHA, he had responsibilities encompassing portfolio management, trading and financing of residential mortgage securities and whole loans. Prior to joining OHA in 2008, Mr. Mah worked at The Blackstone Group and Fortress Investment Group, where he was involved in asset management, investment analysis and trading across a variety of distressed securitized product sectors.

“I am pleased to announce Nick’s promotion to President,” said Jason T. Serrano, CEO of NYMT. “Nick has played a key role over the years in his role as Managing Director and is a trusted figure within the Company. I am confident that Nick will provide invaluable leadership and will continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the hybrid mortgage REIT sector.”

“I am honored to take on my new role as President of NYMT,” added Mr. Mah. “I am excited to continue to work alongside our talented team and business partners to guide the Company towards continued success over the long term.”

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: changes in the Company’s business and investment strategy; changes in interest rates and the fair market value of the Company’s assets, including negative changes resulting in margin calls relating to the financing of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; general volatility of the markets in which the Company invests; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default, delinquency or vacancy and/or decreased recovery rates on or at the Company’s assets; the Company’s ability to identify and acquire targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; the Company’s ability to dispose of assets from time to time on terms favorable to the Company, including the disposition over time of its joint venture equity investments; changes in relationships with the Company’s financing counterparties and the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in the Company’s relationships with and/or the performance of its operating partners; the Company’s ability to predict and control costs; changes in laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business, including actions that may be taken to contain or address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and variants; the Company’s ability to make distributions to its stockholders in the future; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy, the availability of investment opportunities and the conditions in the market for Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities, residential loans, structured multi-family investments and other mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets, including changes resulting from the ongoing spread and economic effects of COVID-19; and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company, its operations and its personnel.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-792-0107
Email: [email protected]

