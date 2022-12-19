Bowman Awarded $5 Million, 5-Year Open End Transportation Services Contract from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (“PennDOT”) District 6-0 has awarded the firm a $5 million, 5-year open end contract for design services on the PA Route 100 at Exton Station project in West Whiteland Township, PA. The contract was awarded through the Company’s wholly owned McMahon subsidiary (collectively with the Company, “Bowman”). Services to be provided under the contract include all preliminary and final transportation engineering and design activities, and construction consultation, which involves project management, administration and meetings, roadway plans, preliminary traffic control and signal design, survey, safety review and utility/railroad coordination.

The anticipated improvements on the PA 100 approach to Exton will include four distinct elements: (1) addition of a northbound lane from Pottstown Pike through the intersection with US 30 Bypass ramps; (2) shifting the existing travel lanes and the center median to accommodate an additional through-lane under the Amtrak/SEPTA and Norfolk Southern railroad overpasses; (3) modifications to Mountain View Drive intersection; (4) modifications to the Whiteland Woods Boulevard intersection.

“We have an extensive portfolio of successfully lead projects in West Whiteland,” said John Mitchell, PE, Regional Public Service Manager at Bowman. “We are familiar with the challenges along Route 100 in this location and look forward to bringing the talents of our project team together to improve the safety and efficiency of this corridor for travelers. We appreciate the continued confidence PennDOT has shown in us through this award.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With approximately 1,700 employees in more than 70 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

