Universal+Display+Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E technology and materials, announced today that the technical committee of the International Conference on Display Technology (ICDT) selected Universal Display Corporation’s paper on “Highly Efficient Near-Infrared Phosphorescent OLEDs” as the winner of the Excellent Paper Award of ICDT+2022. The award was presented to UDC on December 8th during the virtual 2022 SID Display Week New Technology Review Workshop.

“We are honored that the ICDT committee recognized the significance of our research and development work of enabling a new class of highly efficient near-infrared phosphorescent OLEDs for biomedical or sensing applications, which encompasses photo-biomodulation light therapy,” said Dr. Julie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “UDC’s unwavering mission is to be a key enabler in the OLED ecosystem. Our unique global team is continuously discovering, developing and delivering novel OLED technologies including our flagship phosphorescent materials systems to meet our customers’ increasing specs and to support the growth of the OLED industry.”

Dr. Zhiqiang Ji of Universal Display Corporation virtually presented the near-infrared phosphorescent OLEDs (NIR PHOLEDs) paper during International+Conference+on+Display+Technology+%28ICDT%29+2022+%282022%26%2324180%3B%26%2322269%3B%26%2338469%3B%26%2326174%3B%26%2331034%3B%26%2325216%3B%26%2326415%3B%26%2320250%3B%26%2335758%3B%29 August technical symposium. Dr. Ji highlighted the development of a NIR PHOLEDs with minimal visible emission and photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) exceeding 39% and record external quantum efficiency (EQE) of ~9% at a drive current of 10 mA/cm2. The authors of the award winning paper are Zhiqiang Ji, Eric Margulies, Pierre-Luc T. Boudreault, Bert Alleyne, and Julie J. Brown.

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https%3A%2F%2Foled.com%2F.

