IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that EDGE—the leading global assessment and business certification for gender and intersectional equity—has recertified the company as EDGE Move level globally. The marks the first—and currently the only—time a company has earned this level of recognition twice. The company also added an EDGEplus to its certification for its commitment to broader workplace diversity and intersectional issues. The assessment encompassed 27 countries, giving IFF the distinction of having the largest number of EDGE-certified countries at one time.

Earning certification entails a rigorous third-party review of gender representation, pay equity, the effectiveness of policies and practices and the inclusiveness of an organization’s culture. As part of the assessment, a global survey is also distributed to employees to gauge perception of gender equity in the workplace.

“We’re very proud of this achievement, especially because it follows our team doubling in size after our 2021 merger,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO, IFF. “But even as we celebrate this recognition, we focus on the opportunities that EDGE has identified to help make IFF a fairer and more inclusive workplace, achieving greater gender parity and representation across our global footprint. Our team is fully committed to furthering our progress.”

“In 2020, IFF was the first company to be globally certified at the EDGE Move level, and today’s announcement is another first,” said Aniela Unguresan, founder, EDGE Certified Foundation. “IFF’s achievements demonstrate that putting gender and intersectional equity at the heart of their business leads to visible and credible progress.”

Women at IFF represent 36.4% of leadership, with no statistically relevant gender pay gap in favor of men in any of the 27 assessed countries. In 2022, the Company advanced efforts to create a fairer and more inclusive place to work. This includes introducing a Global+Parental+Leave+policy, which provides a minimum of 16 weeks paid leave for all new or continuing parents following the birth, surrogacy or adoption of a child. The Company has also expanded the size and scope of activities of the [email protected] employee resource group.

“At IFF, we live out our deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, embedding practices and policies that support gender and intersectional equity,” said Deborah Borg, IFF chief human resources officer and chief diversity & inclusion officer. “Through assessments like EDGE and the guidance they provide, we can measure our progress and take intentional, measured steps to impact workforce representation, and ensure IFF remains a great place to work.”

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet.Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

© 2022 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005790/en/