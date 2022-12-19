CBRE Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Four Years in a Row

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has again joined the top corporate sustainability leaders on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. DJSI identifies companies using S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) focused on economic, environmental and social criteria.

“CBRE works collaboratively to make progress on combating climate change, strengthen our communities through diversity and equity, and drive growth through world-class solutions made possible by our employees,” said Bob Sulentic, president & chief executive officer for CBRE. “We are honored to join this list of companies that demonstrate how working across all dimensions of corporate responsibility can build a more sustainable future.”

The CSA analyzes the largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), with 332 companies named to the World DJSI in 2022 out of more than 2,500 companies eligible for selection. CBRE also earned a spot on the DJSI North America Index, one of 153 from about 600 eligible U.S. and Canadian companies, for the ninth year in a row.

CBRE has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and committed to the Science-Based Targets Initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

Earlier this year, CBRE garnered additional accolades for its leadership on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, including: Barron’s 11th Most Sustainable Company on its top 100, Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Women and for Diversity, Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies and 3BL Media’s Best Corporate Citizens, among others.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

