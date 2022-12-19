Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on February 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023. This dividend reflects an approximately 5 percent increase in the company’s regular cash dividend rate (from $0.21 per share); 2023 will mark the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005789/en/

