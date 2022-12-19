Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG), today announced that on December 6, 2022, the Company received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, as the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period ending December 2, 2022. During the cure period, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements. The notice does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it cause an event of default under any of the Company’s debt obligations.

The Company has responded to the NYSE with respect to its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval no later than at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, if necessary, to regain compliance. The Company has a period of six months following the receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. Section 802.01C also provides for an exception to the six-month cure period if the action required to cure the price condition requires stockholder approval, in which case, the action needs to be approved by no later than the Company’s next annual stockholder’s meeting.

The Company may regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the six-month cure period the Common Stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. If the Company is unable to regain compliance with the $1.00 share price rule within this period, the NYSE will initiate procedures to suspend and delist the Common Stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group is a technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company that organizes and operates networks of affiliate care providers to be successful at managing population risk. We focus on serving aging and underserved consumers that have unmet clinical needs through our Fully Aligned Care Model in Florida, Texas and California, some of the largest markets in healthcare where 26% of the U.S. aging population call home. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “projections,” “outlook,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding our plans and expectations with respect to Bright Health Group, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include: our ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to quickly and efficiently wind down our IFP businesses and MA businesses outside of California; our ability to accurately estimate and effectively manage the costs relating to changes in our businesses offerings and models; a delay or inability to withdraw regulated capital from our subsidiaries; a lack of acceptance or slow adoption of our business model; our ability to retain existing consumers and expand consumer enrollment; our ability to obtain and accurately assess, code, and report Individual and Family Plan and Medicare Advantage risk adjustment factor scores for consumers; our ability to contract with care providers and arrange for the provision of quality care; our ability to accurately estimate our medical expenses, effectively manage our costs and claims liabilities or appropriately price our products and charge premiums; our ability to obtain claims information timely and accurately; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the risks associated with our reliance on third-party providers to operate our business; the impact of modifications or changes to the U.S. health insurance markets; our ability to manage the growth of our business; our ability to operate, update or implement our technology platform and other information technology systems; our ability to retain key executives; our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the occurrence of severe weather events, catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, and social and political conditions or civil unrest; our ability to prevent and contain data security incidents and the impact of data security incidents on our members, patients, employees and financial results; our ability to comply with requirements to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to adapt to the new risks associated with our expansion into Direct Contracting; and the other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K (including all amendments to those reports) and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or changes in our expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005772/en/