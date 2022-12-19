Ryder Named Among Food Logistics' Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022. This marks Ryder’s ninth year on the list which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005549/en/

Ryder_technology_and_transport.jpg

Ryder named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022, marking the company's ninth year on the list honoring software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This year’s winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and more.”

Ryder made this year’s cut for bringing its one-of-a-kind visibility, collaboration, and exception management technology RyderShare%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E into the warehouse. Initially focused on the transport of goods, RyderShare now includes a warehouse management solution for end-to-end visibility as goods move inbound on trucks to within the four walls of warehouses and distribution centers and, ultimately, outbound to their final destinations.

“Our customers are telling us that they haven’t seen anything else like this – that it’s the ultimate game-changer,” says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer-packaged+goods for Ryder. “With this latest evolution of RyderShare, it truly is the first and only digital platform from a 3PL that provides a direct line of sight for goods moving through the supply chain –anywhere and anytime. And that’s especially critical for the food+and+beverage supply chain where reliability and time and temperature controls are paramount.”

In addition to RyderShare, the judges also considered how Ryder deploys automation and supporting technologies to address warehouse capacity and labor shortages. These include autonomous mobile robots and material handling equipment, goods-to-person systems, and wearables and AI vision. All of these technologies are mobile and scalable, enabling Ryder and its customers to flex with changing market conditions.

“Technology that enables flexibility, agility, and visibility is more than a competitive advantage. It’s absolutely fundamental to ensuring that our customers can keep their promises to their customers,” adds Cooprider.

As a fully integrated port-to-door transportation and supply chain logistics provider, Ryder serves nine of the top 10 companies in the food and beverage industry.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to RyderShare, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-ar
ryder-scs

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221212005549r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005549/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.