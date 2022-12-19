Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022. This marks Ryder’s ninth year on the list which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

“This year’s winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and more.”

Ryder made this year’s cut for bringing its one-of-a-kind visibility, collaboration, and exception management technology RyderShare%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E into the warehouse. Initially focused on the transport of goods, RyderShare now includes a warehouse management solution for end-to-end visibility as goods move inbound on trucks to within the four walls of warehouses and distribution centers and, ultimately, outbound to their final destinations.

“Our customers are telling us that they haven’t seen anything else like this – that it’s the ultimate game-changer,” says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer-packaged+goods for Ryder. “With this latest evolution of RyderShare, it truly is the first and only digital platform from a 3PL that provides a direct line of sight for goods moving through the supply chain –anywhere and anytime. And that’s especially critical for the food+and+beverage supply chain where reliability and time and temperature controls are paramount.”

In addition to RyderShare, the judges also considered how Ryder deploys automation and supporting technologies to address warehouse capacity and labor shortages. These include autonomous mobile robots and material handling equipment, goods-to-person systems, and wearables and AI vision. All of these technologies are mobile and scalable, enabling Ryder and its customers to flex with changing market conditions.

“Technology that enables flexibility, agility, and visibility is more than a competitive advantage. It’s absolutely fundamental to ensuring that our customers can keep their promises to their customers,” adds Cooprider.

As a fully integrated port-to-door transportation and supply chain logistics provider, Ryder serves nine of the top 10 companies in the food and beverage industry.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to RyderShare, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

