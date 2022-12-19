Fluor Joint Venture Opens Medford Branch of Boston Green Line Rail Extension Project

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team Green Line Extension Constructors—comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., Herzog Contracting Group and The Middlesex Corp.—has opened the Medford Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The branch line opening was celebrated on site today.

Fluor, together with its project team and others, celebrated the opening of the Medford/Tufts Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project today. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (center) is joined by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and other elected city and state officials (photo courtesy of MBTA)

“Boston is one of the most vibrant cities in the United States, and the opening of the Green Line Extension immediately improves transportation access for the greater Boston area,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “Safe and reliable infrastructure is also vitally important to local, state and regional commerce.”

The Green Line Extension will improve local and regional mobility to downtown Boston as well as support municipal plans for sustainable growth and urban redevelopment by offering non-stop rides to downtown Boston. It will also help reduce the number of automobiles on local roads leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of air pollution.

The 4-mile line is the second of two distinct branch lines to open as part of the Green Line Extension Project. The first branch, a 0.7-mile rail segment running from the new and relocated Lechmere Station in Cambridge to Union Square in Somerville, opened in March 2022. The second branch runs from Lechmere Station through Somerville and ends in Medford at the Medford/Tufts Station. The new branch includes five stations in addition to the operating Lechmere and Union Square Stations. Three large Traction Power Substations were also designed and built to provide power to the line as well as the replacement of two bridges and modification of four others.

The projected daily ridership at the seven stations is estimated to be 45,000 by 2030. Construction began in 2018.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

