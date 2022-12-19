DANVILLE, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. announces the unfortunate passing of Charles Somerville Harris. Mr. Harris passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2022 in his home. Harris served as a director of American National Bankshares since 2008. He was a member of the Company’s Audit, Risk & Compliance, and Stock Grant and Option Committees.



Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Director and friend. This is a big loss for us as Charles was a key member of our board who has had a lasting impact on our Company. While he was very committed to his role with American National, above all, he was an exceptional human being and we are forever grateful to him and his family for the time he shared with us.”

Mr. Harris was the Assistant to the President for External Relations at Averett University until his retirement in 2021. His long and successful career and impressive legacy is captured in this post from Averett University. His obituary can be found online here as well.

