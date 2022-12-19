American National Bankshares Announces the Passing of Director, Charles Somerville Harris

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DANVILLE, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. announces the unfortunate passing of Charles Somerville Harris. Mr. Harris passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2022 in his home. Harris served as a director of American National Bankshares since 2008. He was a member of the Company’s Audit, Risk & Compliance, and Stock Grant and Option Committees.

Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Director and friend. This is a big loss for us as Charles was a key member of our board who has had a lasting impact on our Company. While he was very committed to his role with American National, above all, he was an exceptional human being and we are forever grateful to him and his family for the time he shared with us.”

Mr. Harris was the Assistant to the President for External Relations at Averett University until his retirement in 2021. His long and successful career and impressive legacy is captured in this post from Averett University. His obituary can be found online here as well.

About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeffrey V. HaleyCarolyn B. Kiser
President & Chief Executive OfficerSVP, Director of Marketing & Community Affairs
American National Bankshares Inc. American National Bank & Trust Company
[email protected][email protected]
434.773.2259540.278.1703

American-National-Bankshares-I.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.