MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”) announced today that it has been added to the Nasdaq-100® Index, the top 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies on The Nasdaq based on market capitalization. Nasdaq announced the inclusion on Friday, December 9, 2022, which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 19, 2022.



“Diamondback is proud and excited to be included in the Nasdaq-100. We have been listed on the Nasdaq exchange since the Company went public as a small cap producer in October 2012. To achieve this honor in just over ten years as a public company is a testament to our employees and their commitment to building this Company into the significant Texas-based oil producer we are today,” stated Travis Stice, Chairman and CEO of Diamondback.

Established in 1985, the Nasdaq – 100 Index is home to category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation. The Nasdaq – 100 is updated annually and is subject to change

Diamondback is the first energy E&P company to be added to The Nasdaq – 100 Index

Diamondback commenced trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 12, 2012



About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Investor Contact: Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

[email protected]

Source: Diamondback Energy, Inc.