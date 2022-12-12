Hyundai Motor Group Robots Get Rolling with Pilot Programs to Advance Last-mile Delivery

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2022

  • New pilot programs demonstrate Hyundai Motor Group's new Plug & Drive (PnD)-based robots with integrated autonomous driving technology and Group insights
  • Pilot service at Rolling Hills Hotel uses PnD-based robot to deliver amenities and food and drinks directly to customers' rooms
  • Deep-learning technology enables PnD-based robot to recognize customers; autonomous driving technology and connectivity with elevators enables movement between floors without human help
  • The Group to also pilot outdoor delivery services within a residential/commercial complex through a partnership with Korean delivery company Woowa Brothers
  • A food delivery service robot to pick up restaurant orders made by customers through an application and deliver the orders to customers' doors
  • Based on the pilot program results, the Group plans to expand the use and operating hours as well as the number of robots

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has started two pilot delivery service programs using autonomous robots based on its Plug & Drive (PnD) modular platform at a hotel and a residential-commercial complex located in the outskirts of Seoul.

Photo_1.jpg

The delivery robot consists of a storage unit integrated on top of a PnD driving unit. Alongside the loading box used to deliver items, a connected screen displays information for customers.

First shown at CES 2022, the Group's PnD modular platform is an all-in-one single wheel unit that combines intelligent steering, braking, in-wheel electric drive and suspension hardware, including a steering actuator for 360-degree, holonomic rotation. It moves autonomously with the aid of LiDAR and camera sensors. An integrated storage unit allows the robot to transport products to customers.

By adding the autonomous driving capability, the PnD-based robot can find the optimal route within the area to deliver packages to recipients. It can recognize and avoid fixed and moving objects and drive smoothly, providing a fast delivery time.

"PnD-based delivery robots allow quicker delivery times with improved safety through the use of autonomous driving technology, including fast obstacle avoidance capabilities," said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Robotics LAB of Hyundai Motor Group. "We plan to keep upgrading mobility services, convenience, safety and affordability for customers through our pilot programs."

Hyundai Motor Group also unveiled a video of the delivery robot put into service at Rolling Hills Hotel on its official YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/VDsmoGpnqP8).

More information about the Group: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

favicon.png?sn=CN62396&sd=2022-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-robots-get-rolling-with-pilot-programs-to-advance-last-mile-delivery-301700099.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN62396&Transmission_Id=202212121830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN62396&DateId=20221212
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.