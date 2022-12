Today, Rio Tinto held a site visit for the financial community to our Bundoora Technical Development Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

The associated presentation can be found on our website via the link below:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riotinto.com%2Fen%2Finvest%2Fpresentations

