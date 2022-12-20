Vecima Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), today announced the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on December 12, 2022 (“AGM”). All the shareholders’ resolutions were approved at the AGM.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was set at six and the six nominees of management were elected as directors at the AGM. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been withheld from each director nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the AGM:

DIRECTOR

FOR

WITHHELD

Surinder Kumar

17,318,733

99.99%

1,805

0.01%

Sumit Kumar

17,318,733

99.99%

1,805

0.01%

Scott Edmonds

17,318,733

99.99%

1,805

0.01%

Danial Faizullabhoy

16,819,633

97.11%

500,905

2.89%

Rick Brace

17,318,733

99.99%

1,805

0.01%

James Blackley

17,200,233

99.31%

120,305

0.69%

Appointment of Auditors

At the AGM, Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Approval of Amendments to and Unallocated Options under the Stock Option Plan

By resolution, the adoption of an Amended Stock Option Plan, continuance of the Amended Stock Option Plan and the approval of the unallocated entitlements thereunder until December 12, 2025 were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Approval of Amendments to and Unallocated Entitlements under the Performance Share Unit Plan

By resolution, the adoption of an Amended Performance Share Unit Plan, continuance of the Amended Performance Share Unit Plan and the approval of the unallocated entitlements thereunder until December 12, 2025 were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.vecima.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the documents incorporated by reference contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but is not limited to statements respecting Vecima’s AGM, the future composition of Vecima’s Board and committees, the amended stock option plan and the amended performance share unit plan. The forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A more complete list of material factors or assumptions relating to developing forward-looking information is disclosed under the heading “Forward-Looking Information” in the Company’s Management Information Circular. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein or incorporated herein by reference are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Vecima’s business. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 22, 2022, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

