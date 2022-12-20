PETRONAS, Emerson to Collaborate on Digital Transformation and Decarbonization Initiatives

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PETRONAS has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology and software company Emerson (

NYSE:EMR, Financial) to drive digital transformation and decarbonization initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005694/en/

The two companies are building on their decades-long relationship to develop advanced automation solutions. Over the past few years, Emerson has been collaborating with PETRONAS to identify digitalization and decarbonization opportunities while localizing a services and solutions portfolio.

The agreement was signed between PETRONAS Head of Group Technical Solutions (GTS), Project Delivery and Technology (PD&T), M Iskandar Bakeri and Emerson Vice President and General Manager of Automation Solutions (Malaysia), Khairil Affandi Akhiruddin. PETRONAS Head (Engineering), GTS, PD&T, Badrul Hisham Ibrahim together with Emerson Director of Marketing (Asia Pacific), Robert Halgren witnessed the signing.

Iskandar said, "Emerson has a comprehensive portfolio of industry expertise and a network of global industry centers. Through this collaboration, we look forward to enhancing our remote operation capability and strengthening our cybersecurity, while at the same time accelerating our carbon footprint reduction and improving asset efficiency and operational excellence.”

The agreement will pave the way for PETRONAS and Emerson to collaborate on extracting Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART) diagnostic data from field instrument and control systems, developing effective predictive analytics and optimizing wireless instrument performance. These are used in process control applications and in the implementation of cybersecurity improvements to strengthen threat monitoring capabilities, achieve higher security level compliance as well as develop measurement and automation solutions to support sustainability and decarbonization initiatives focusing on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen and ammonia.

Commenting on the latest collaboration, Khairil Affandi said, “We are very grateful for our ongoing collaboration with PETRONAS. This agreement will further strengthen our synergy on sustainability and digital transformation – key priorities for both organizations.”

PETRONAS is progressively pursuing its goal to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions (NZCE) by 2050 with focused efforts in place to decarbonize its operations through innovative solutions, especially on cleaner energy options, and operational excellence that reduces carbon footprints.

About Petroliam Nasional Berhad

We are a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 50 countries. We produce and deliver energy and solutions that power society’s progress in a responsible and sustainable manner.

We seek energy potential across the globe, optimizing value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of what we do as we harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are our strength and partners for growth, driving our passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Additional resources:

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221212005694r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005694/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.