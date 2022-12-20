POLIMI+Graduate+School+of+Management, Politecnico di Milano’s business school, and Reply, a company that has made innovation and technological specialisation its flagship, join forces to create a training path for excellence, which is aimed at preparing the professionals the industry needs to face future challenges.

Enrolment is now open for POLIMI+Graduate+School+of+Management+Master%27s+in+%22Digital+Finance%22, which aims to offer highly qualified students a professional specialisation in financial services (fintech and insurtech) with a practical and experiential approach to innovation and new technologies such as: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cloud.

The postgraduate course will start in April 2023 and will last 18 months. The Master’s includes a series of introductory courses on Business Management and Financial Services followed by a specialisation course aimed at training technical experts in the latest digital technologies (e.g. Cloud, AI, ML, etc.) applicable to the Financial Services market.

The lessons will be held online based on an executive model (lesson delivery will be on Fridays and Saturdays, for approximately 2 weekends per month) and the professors will be a mix of POLIMI Graduate School of Management academics and Reply specialists to combine theoretical lessons, workshops, hackathons and projects. The course will also include face-to-face meetings (2 or 3 over the course of the programme) at Politecnico di Milano laboratories or Reply offices. In the final stage of the course, students will carry out a 6-month work project at Reply, where they will put into practice the knowledge acquired in the classroom working in groups on live projects. The entire course is in English and open to international candidates.

The Master’s, at its first edition, is aimed at students with a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Cybersecurity, Automation Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Telecommunication Engineering which must be achieved by 31 March 2023 for three-year degrees, or by 31 July 2023 for Master's degrees.

Reply has committed to hire all candidates who are successful in their application and will bear the cost of the Master’s enrolment fees of those students who accept the job offer.

There are 50 places available and applications can be sent via the official website: master.reply.com. Applications will be accepted until all available places are filled, or until the deadline of March 13 2023.

More information available at master.reply.com.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

POLIMI GRADUATE SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT

At POLIMI Graduate School of Management we create meaningful paths for future business leaders and the businesses they will lead, guided by the over-arching belief that we have a crucial role to play in shaping a better world for all. Based in Milan, Italy’s main business centre, our school was created over 40 years ago as MIP Politecnico di Milano and today it is a not-for-profit Consortia Limited Company composed of the University and a group of leading Italian and multinational companies. We offer more than 40 masters degrees, including MBA and EMBA, and a catalogue of over 200 open programmes, along with customised training for companies. We continue to innovate and our digital learning systems allow us to seamlessly integrate personalized and continuous learning experiences into our programmes and have placed us amongst the top-ranked Online MBA rankings globally. As part of the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, we are among the few “Triple Crown” accredited schools across the world. With over 15,000 alumni and 3,000 students every year we are an innovative and entrepreneurial community made up of diverse people and partners. We see the power of relationships as a constant source of enrichment, innovation and inspiration, personal and professional. At POLIMI Graduate School of Management we take sustainability seriously and continue to work towards a better, more conscious, more equitable and more inclusive future. In 2020 we were the first European Business School to become a B Corp certified business. www.gsom.polimi.it%2Fen%2F

