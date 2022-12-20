STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial) ( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) ("AlzeCure" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that Erik Penser Bank has published an interview with AlzeCure's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Johan Sandin. The purpose of the interview is to give shareholders and other interested stakeholders a deeper insight into the Company's development programs.

The interview is uploaded on Erik Penser Bank's YouTube channel and can be viewed through this link: https://youtu.be/yB2Gv4hymY8.

The interview is also available om AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug projects. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as arthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

Image Attachments

Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma AB's Chief Scientific Officer has participated in an interview with Erik Penser Bank

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731580/AlzeCure-Pharma-ABs-Chief-Scientific-Officer-has-Participated-in-an-Interview-with-Erik-Penser-Bank



