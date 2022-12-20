Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce a new agreement with longtime customer, net group. Under the terms of this agreement, Hansen will provide the latest release of Hansen+CCB to the telecommunications provider – allowing enhanced customer care, billing and product management capabilities for net group.

With a greater level of complexity in the business environment and more data volumes being created than ever before, the onus was on net group to onboard a solution which not only creates and enables new offerings for customers, but will also integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure – and help future-proof the organisation, as it navigates the market landscape in the years to come. With Hansen CCB, net group will be able to consolidate their underlying system infrastructure and offer a better end-customer experience. Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen+Suite+for+Communications%2C+Technology+and+Media, provides flexible rating, billing and customer care for communications and pay-media service providers.

Dirk Moysich, CEO, net group and net services, commented: “At net group, our businesses and especially the fiber market is a significant growing one. We continue to see highly encouraging opportunities in the fiber market. As such, we were in need of an automated and integrated system that provides a full view of large volumes of all customer and commercial data, in addition to handling large numbers of customer orders. With Hansen proving to be an invaluable partner in our journey since 2004, we knew that further reinforcing that relationship with the latest version of Hansen CCB would position us strongly for the customer market of tomorrow.”

David Castree, Division President, Communications, Technology and Media at Hansen, commented: “With a relationship spanning close to two decades now, we could not be more pleased to continue being the software partner of choice to net group, as the company looks to improve the customer experience through consistent, high-quality interaction, and rapidly bring new services to market through a data-centric approach – all made available by Hansen CCB.”

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About net group Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG

As an internationally active outsourcing service provider based in Flensburg, net group Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG covers the entire value chain of network-based communication solutions. The group's services include internet, telephone and TV products, value-added services, subscription management, billing, CRM solutions and accounts-receivable management.

For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netgroup-beteiligungen.de%2F

