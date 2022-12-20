Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today released the top properties by audience size and engagement (average minutes per user), and General News social engagement (cross-platform actions) in the UK.
In terms of audience size by Total Unique Visitors, Google Sites leads the ranking followed by Microsoft Sites and Facebook. Reach Group is the first local publisher in the list with 43.5 million unique visitors followed by News UK Sites with 38.9 million and BBC Sites with 35.7 million.
|
Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
Total Unique
Total Digital
|
1
|
Google Sites
56,705
|
2
|
Microsoft Sites
49,099
|
3
47,748
|
4
|
Amazon Sites
47,219
|
5
|
Reach Group
43,475
|
6
|
News UK Sites
38,992
|
7
|
Yahoo
36,224
|
8
|
BBC Sites
35,727
|
9
|
Apple Inc.
31,709
|
10
|
eBay
31,393
|
11
|
Mail Online / Daily Mail
29,161
|
12
|
PayPal
27,762
|
13
27,291
|
14
|
Hearst
26,511
|
15
|
Wikimedia Foundation Sites
26,353
|
16
|
Sky Sites
25,331
|
17
|
Mediavine
24,829
|
18
|
WWW.GOV.UK
24,532
|
19
|
NHS Sites
22,558
|
20
|
Freestar
22,378
|
21
|
The Guardian
22,236
|
22
|
Spotify
21,617
|
23
|
Bytedance Inc.
20,267
|
24
|
Red Ventures
20,218
|
25
|
Future Plc
19,754
Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK
Based on the Average Minutes per Visitor, Google Sites also leads the ranking followed by Spotify and Facebook. BBC Sites leads the list of local publishers with 102.1 average minutes per visitor during October 2022.
|
Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
Average
Total Digital
|
1
|
Google Sites
1,208.4
|
2
|
Spotify
1,197.2
|
3
689.8
|
4
|
Bytedance Inc.
387.6
|
5
|
ROBLOX.COM
365.6
|
6
|
Netflix Inc.
346.6
|
7
|
Samsung Group
250.6
|
8
|
Snapchat, Inc
203.5
|
9
|
Amazon Sites
139.4
|
10
129.8
|
11
|
DISCORD.COM
120.8
|
12
|
Microsoft Sites
115.7
|
13
|
BBC Sites
102.1
|
14
|
Flutter Entertainment plc
100.5
|
15
|
Apple Inc.
96.1
|
16
|
Yahoo
92.1
|
17
|
eBay
89.9
|
18
|
The Walt Disney Company
78.2
|
19
68.3
|
20
62.0
|
21
|
Reach Group
49.0
|
22
|
Auto Trader
46.5
|
23
|
Weather Company, The
44.1
|
24
|
Global Radio
41.8
|
25
|
Sky Sites
39.0
Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK
Considering General News publishers in the UK the ranking based on engagement (actions cross-platform) is led by Ladbible (UK) with 63.0 million actions and an engaged audience of 53.6 million. The second place was for BBC News (UK) followed by Daily Mail with 15.6 and 6.9 million cross-platform actions in Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
|
Top 25 Publishers in the United Kingdom per Engagement,
|
Actions
Audience
|
1
|
Ladbible (UK)
|
63,048,240
53,611,634
|
2
|
BBC News (UK)
|
15,596,967
96,793,421
|
3
|
Daily Mail
|
6,944,493
20,888,600
|
4
|
BBC News - Bengali (UK)
|
4,478,256
16,744,378
|
5
|
The Guardian (UK)
|
4,137,705
24,605,721
|
6
|
BBC News Marathi
|
3,164,041
2,366,604
|
7
|
BBC News Gujarati
|
3,107,152
921,636
|
8
|
BBC Mundo
|
3,035,550
11,526,769
|
9
|
BBC News Pidgin
|
2,163,723
2,172,709
|
10
|
The Independent (UK)
|
2,117,059
13,605,798
|
11
|
Metro (UK)
|
1,990,767
2,966,864
|
12
|
BBC News Punjabi
|
1,970,205
1,817,139
|
13
|
BBC Yoruba
|
1,914,968
1,130,088
|
14
|
Daily Mirror (UK)
|
1,869,808
4,878,339
|
15
|
The Telegraph (UK)
|
1,580,102
8,969,078
|
16
|
Wales Online (UK)
|
1,522,155
1,121,159
|
17
|
Daily Express (UK)
|
1,521,152
2,499,877
|
18
|
BBC News Telugu
|
1,474,389
1,202,253
|
19
|
The Daily Star
|
1,438,405
2,025,147
|
20
|
The Sun (UK)
|
1,398,605
5,775,301
|
21
|
BBC News Afaan Oromoo
|
1,143,068
943,150
|
22
|
BBC Dari
|
1,039,186
1,030,996
|
23
|
Manchester Evening News (UK)
|
990,613
2,353,045
|
24
|
BBC Swahili (UK)
|
930,071
4,723,137
|
25
|
BBC World News
|
858,333
38,592,809
Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Publishing – Publications & Websites – General News Category, October 2022, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter, UK
With Shareablee powered by Comscore now, publishers can see not only their digital audience and engagement but their social interaction with their audiences to define better monetization strategies. If you want to learn more about how Comscore can help you improve your advertising, please contact us at [email protected]
