VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of a film about the Company’s approach to key principles of sustainability. The documentary addresses some of the core challenges facing our society and planet, including community health, biodiversity, and the restoration of fresh water sources in our forests. It highlights how Calibre is working in alliance with the Centre for an Understanding with Nature (“CEN”), an environmental organization with over 30 years experience in rural and indigenous communities in Nicaragua and Latin America, to overcome these challenges.



We are also pleased to announce the completion of the Year Two Statement of Progress toward conforming to the World Gold Council (“WGC”) Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMPs”). Calibre joined the WGC in August 2020, with a commitment to align with their Principles (see our Sustainability Report dated June 2021).

Calibre’s RGMP self-assessment was completed in August 2022 and included a year-2 re-evaluation of conformance of our Nicaraguan assets and a year-1 assessment of conformance of our Pan Mine (see the Statement of Progress Report here). In addition, an independent third-party assurance report (found here) determined that during this time, Calibre complied with the WGC year-2 requirements as established in the RGMP assurance framework.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “As a natural resource-based company, at Calibre we are aware of our socio-environmental responsibility. For this reason, we are advancing initiatives to protect our environment and strengthen the resilience of our communities. As seen in the short film, we feel that our partnership with CEN exemplifies how social and environmental responsibility is one of our core values.

“Calibre is committed to ensuring that our contribution to sustainability remains meaningful in a continuous effort to make the gold mining industry a sustainable practice. In March 2022, we launched a Five-Year Sustainability Strategy (2022-2026) (see news release dated March 15, 2022), forging a connection between Calibre and our partners’ internal responsible business practices, their contributions to the sustainability of our host communities, and global efforts to safeguard the future of our planet. As we progress toward improved sustainability, we remain dedicated to full conformance with the RGMPs within the WGC three-year time frame.”

Petri Salopera, Vice President, Sustainability of Calibre, stated: “At Calibre, sustainability is at the center of our way of doing business and fundamental to our long-term success. We are proud of the achievements announced today and of our partnership with CEN, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share these achievements through this documentary film.”

The film is hosted on reuters.com and can be found here and on the Company website at calibremining.com.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

