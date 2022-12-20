Terran Orbital Appoints James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005919/en/

James-Black-2000px.jpg

Terran Orbital Appoints James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Welcoming Jim into the Terran Orbital family has been a privilege. His over twenty years of experience in complex corporate aerospace and defense industry law has proved invaluable as Terran Orbital continues to establish itself as a leading player in military satellite production. The aerospace and defense industries are highly competitive, highly scrutinized sectors, requiring legal counsel with a sophisticated and comprehensive grasp of the industry’s complex business, legal, and non-market dimensions – all of which Jim brings to the table in spades. Terran Orbital is thrilled to have Jim on board.”

Mr. Black joins Terran Orbital following a two-decade career as a management-level attorney with broad in-house experience advising public company boards and executive officers on a variety of legal and strategic matters – specifically within the areas of aerospace and defense. Prior to Terran Orbital, Jim served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the North American division of UK defense company Ultra Electronics and Chief Legal Officer at Osiris Therapeutics. Mr. Black also served as Director and Corporate Counsel at Northrop Grumman and Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at aerospace and defense company Orbital ATK. He began his aerospace and defense journey as Assistant General Counsel at satellite manufacturer Orbital Sciences Corporation. Jim started his career as an associate at Hogan & Hartson, now Hogan Lovells.

Mr. Black received a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology from James Madison University, a Master of Arts in Anthropology from The George Washington University, and a Juris Doctorate from The College of William and Mary Marshall Wythe Law School.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221207005919r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005919/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.