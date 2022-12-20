Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Terran Orbital Appoints James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Welcoming Jim into the Terran Orbital family has been a privilege. His over twenty years of experience in complex corporate aerospace and defense industry law has proved invaluable as Terran Orbital continues to establish itself as a leading player in military satellite production. The aerospace and defense industries are highly competitive, highly scrutinized sectors, requiring legal counsel with a sophisticated and comprehensive grasp of the industry’s complex business, legal, and non-market dimensions – all of which Jim brings to the table in spades. Terran Orbital is thrilled to have Jim on board.”

Mr. Black joins Terran Orbital following a two-decade career as a management-level attorney with broad in-house experience advising public company boards and executive officers on a variety of legal and strategic matters – specifically within the areas of aerospace and defense. Prior to Terran Orbital, Jim served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the North American division of UK defense company Ultra Electronics and Chief Legal Officer at Osiris Therapeutics. Mr. Black also served as Director and Corporate Counsel at Northrop Grumman and Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at aerospace and defense company Orbital ATK. He began his aerospace and defense journey as Assistant General Counsel at satellite manufacturer Orbital Sciences Corporation. Jim started his career as an associate at Hogan & Hartson, now Hogan Lovells.

Mr. Black received a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology from James Madison University, a Master of Arts in Anthropology from The George Washington University, and a Juris Doctorate from The College of William and Mary Marshall Wythe Law School.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

