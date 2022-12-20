Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation and fleet+management solutions, will exhibit at CES® 2023 to showcase its recently expanded e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution. An immersive digital experience will take show attendees along for the journey of an e-commerce order, as it makes its way from the initial online purchase, to inside the warehouse where an autonomous robot picks product, and ultimately, out to its final destination.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005102/en/

Ryder returns for CES® 2023 to showcase its recently expanded e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution with an immersive digital experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We think CES is an important platform from which to tell the Ryder e-commerce story, because while it’s the show that brings together some of the brightest tech minds and most innovative products out there today, it’s Ryder that helps bring many of the components required to build these new products and deliver the final products to your home,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “We have the experience, expertise, and technology to deliver speed-to-market, scalability, agility and flexibility, and an elevated brand experience – all of which work together to turn a supply chain into a competitive advantage.”

For anyone interested in taking part in the immersive experience or speaking with Ryder experts, the company’s exhibit will be located at CP-10 in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Plaza (next to Google’s exhibit).

Consistent with Ryder’s strategy to drive growth by bringing new technology-driven solutions to market, the company recently announced the acquisition of Dotcom Distribution, a provider of omnichannel fulfillment and distribution services for high-growth retail and e-commerce brands specializing in health, beauty and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel. And earlier in the year, Ryder announced the acquisition of Whiplash, which had established itself as a leading national provider of scalable solutions to more than 250 e-commerce brands and omnichannel retailers, backed by a proven e-commerce technology and operating platform.

Ryder’s e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution now delivers to 100% of the U.S. within two days and 60% of the U.S. within one day.

To coordinate interviews onsite during CES, please contact Jonathan Mayor via 305-458-9322 or [email protected].

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to the performance of our technology, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks

ryder-usa

ryder-scs

ryder-event

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005102/en/