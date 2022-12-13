West Announces First-Quarter 2023 Dividend and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a first-quarter 2023 dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023.

The Company also announces that it will participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 3:05 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.westpharma.com. Replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

