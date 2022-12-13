Lithia & Driveway's (LAD) Purchase of One of the Largest Stellantis Stores in Kentucky, Marks Entry into State

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 13, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today it has purchased its first location in Kentucky, expanding its retail footprint and presence in one of the strongest retail regions in the country.

"With the addition of Glenn's Freedom CDJR, we continue to build out our physical network and expand consumer optionality within our omni-channel strategy," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO. "Their pursuit of excellence and performance-driven culture make them an ideal fit into the Lithia & Driveway family."

The store is projected to generate more than $140 million in annualized revenue. In 2022, LAD has acquired 33 stores that are expected to contribute annualized revenue of $3.5 billion. Acquisitions continue to be a key part of the company's 2025 Plan to reach $50 billion in revenue and $55 to $60 in EPS.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

