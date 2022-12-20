Mitsubishi Power, Government and Industry Leaders Discuss Energy Security and Transition at 2022 Gas Turbine Technical Seminar in Bangladesh

Singapore, Dec 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has kicked off its 2022 Gas Turbine Technical Seminar in Bangladesh. Set to take place in Dhaka from 11-12 December 2022, the two-day event aims to discuss the latest solutions and services in the power generation industry to advance energy security and decarbonization.


Present at the conference were Md. Habibur Rahman, Honorable Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh; Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board; Mr. Tatsuya Machida, (Deputy Chief of Mission), from the Japan Embassy and Osamu Ono, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific; amongst others.


The event, attended by around 200 government representatives, industry leaders and local partners, includes dedicated user sessions and presentations by Mitsubishi Power's technical experts that deep dive into Mitsubishi Power's industry leading solutions and services - from decarbonization technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia co-firing, to enhancement of the reliability and performance of gas turbines.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Honorable Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh; Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board; and Mr. Tatsuya Machida, (Deputy Chief of Mission), from the Japan Embassy - together with Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific - graced the opening ceremony. The dignitaries gave speeches underscoring the importance of partnership across nations, sectors and industries to support Bangladesh's transition to cleaner energy while maintaining energy security, accessibility and affordability.

"Bangladesh was the first Asia Pacific country where Mitsubishi Power successfully delivered a steam turbine back in 1960. Since then, we have remained committed to our mandate and today, are responsible for approximately 20% of Bangladesh's total energy production. The country has immense potential for growth, fueled by progress in its power sector. Together with our valued partners and customers, we are committed to supporting Bangladesh in realizing its energy needs and achieving net zero emissions," said Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, Md. Habibur Rahman shared that after achieving the target of 100% electricity supply across the country, their transitional goal is to ensure affordable, better quality and uninterrupted power supply to all. They hope that Mitsubishi Power will work with them in achieving the target of 40,000 megawatt power generation by 2030. Mr. Rahman also highlighted interest in hydrogen technology, citing Bangladesh's 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' that seeks cleaner, renewable energy sources such as green hydrogen and blue hydrogen.

Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman stated that Mitsubishi Power has been partnering with the government of Bangladesh for more than two decades, helping the country in achieving long-term power supply. Bangladesh has started hydrogen-based power generation, which will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions. He expressed hopes that through this, Mitsubishi Power will play a special role in strengthening the partnership with the government towards achieving the country's energy needs and the goal of zero carbon emission.

Mitsubishi Power's gas turbines support Bangladesh's power grid at five power plants across the country. Its M701F gas turbine was installed in Haripur as the first large-class gas turbine in Bangladesh and one of the most efficient and reliable in the country since 2014. These power plants are complemented by after-sales and operations and maintenance services to ensure that plants remain efficient and support a constant supply of electricity across the country.

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI solutions.

For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.

