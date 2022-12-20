DENSO Receives Highest Rating from CDP in "Climate Change" and "Water Security"

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced it has been selected as an "A-List" company in the assessment of environmental initiatives conducted by international nonprofit CDP(1) for its excellent efforts in the areas of climate change and water security, as well as information disclosure. This is the first time DENSO has been selected for the "A-List" in the area of "Climate Change" and the second consecutive time in the area of "Water Security."


Low_CDPDenso.jpg


In its long-term policy for 2030, DENSO has integrated the principle of "Bringing hope for the future for our planet, society, and all people," and is accelerating its sustainability management to maximize the value it provides in the fields of "Green" and "Peace of Mind." Specifically, in the area of "Green," in support of global efforts to reduce environmental impacts, DENSO aims to achieve carbon neutrality within its production activities by 2035, well ahead of 2050, the goal set by the Japanese government. DENSO also promotes initiatives in the 3 areas of "Monozukuri (manufacturing)," "Mobility Products," and "Energy Use" to realize a carbon-neutral society.

DENSO believes that its multifaceted efforts have contributed to its selection for the "A-List." As a manufacturer, which can be energy intensive, DENSO has long been committed to reducing its environmental impact in all its business activities, including product development and production, to foster sustainable global and business environments. In 2022, in the fields of promoting mobility products and systems with high environmental performance and developing new technologies to recover and reuse CO2, DENSO has been utilizing the Green Innovation Fund(2) of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), a national research and development corporation. DENSO aims to achieve sustainable business growth and expansion and contribute to addressing ever-increasing environmental issues. In addition, DENSO has implemented a wide range of timely measures, including the promotion of environmental activities throughout its supply chain and the introduction of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives in response to growing public interests.

DENSO remains committed to enhancing its corporate value and contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through sustainability management.

(1) CDP is a British charity-controlled non-governmental organization that provides global disclosure systems to help investors, corporations, nations, regions, and cities manage their environmental impacts.
(2) DENSO has been selected for the following 3 Green Innovation Fund projects.

For more information, visit www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2022/20221213-g01/.

Source: Denso

