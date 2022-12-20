Carvana Hosts Nationwide Canned Food Drive In Celebration of Annual Happy Haulerdays™ Campaign

Carvana+(NYSE: CVNA) the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. In celebration of the brand’s annual Happy Haulerdays™ campaign, this year Carvana is partnering with local food banks across the U.S., inviting the public to come to Carvana’s signature Car Vending Machines across the country to donate canned and non-perishables this holiday season.

Carvana vending machine locations across the United States collect canned foods to benefit local food pantries this holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Partnering with local food banks across the United States to ensure that families in need have a holiday meal to enjoy, Carvana is rallying customers and local community members to spread holiday cheer by dropping off canned goods at its Car Vending Machines through December 19.

“Carvana is dedicated to serving our local communities,” said Allison Andrews, Brand Manager, Activation and Community for Carvana. “We believe in treating people better, and the holidays can trigger financial stress and food insecurity for those struggling. We are excited to promote our Happy Haulerdays™ campaign at our Car Vending Machine locations this year, and to give back more to families in need this holiday season.”

Customers, Carvana team members, and area residents may drop off nonperishable goods to benefit their local food pantry and community ahead of the winter holidays, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle. All types of nonperishable items are accepted for donation. The most needed items include peanut butter, canned soups/chilis, canned meat, and shelf stable pasta and sauces. Participating Car Vending Machine locations include Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Washington D.C./Gaithersburg, Detroit, Dallas, San Antonio, Raleigh, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Tempe, and Glendale.

Carvana was named the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S. as designated by the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. With a continued focus on its people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, Carvana has become the second-largest used automotive retailer in the U.S. and one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500. The company serves more than 80% of the U.S. population across more than 300 markets.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop thousands of vehicles,+finance, trade+in+or+sell+their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, try our Online+Chat, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana+Blog.

