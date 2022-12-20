Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the launch of the expansion of the HEOS platform to provide a robust and always-on connection to the Masimo Health secure cloud. This feature adds the ability to aggregate, record, and display health data from wearable Masimo continuous and spot-check health and wellness devices. Leveraging the HEOS ecosystem, the Masimo Health secure cloud solution will seamlessly be made available to the users of over 4 million HEOS-enabled premium devices from Denon, Marantz, and Definitive Technology.

Allowing users unprecedented access to secure, continuous health data from the comfort of home, and facilitating their ability to share data with clinicians and loved ones, Masimo’s latest innovation will initially be made available via software upgrade in over 20,000 HEOS Denon Home devices and Masimo Home Health Hubs in the U.S. An additional four million devices around the world are planned for activation in 2023.

Masimo is bringing together synergies in health, cloud-based IoT, and entertainment technologies to create a rich ecosystem designed to revolutionize how we connect and interact with health technologies, including the availability of Masimo’s latest wearable monitoring devices. Using this powerful software platform, the Masimo W1™ advanced health tracking watch, Masimo SafetyNet® patient management solution with Radius PPG® and Radius Tº® sensors, and many more devices, will not only wirelessly relay data to the HEOS and Masimo Health cloud for storage, analysis, reporting, and transfer, but make this data available via in-home displays and apps, alongside customizable notifications and reminders.

To ensure that health data remains safe, secure, and reliably available, Masimo’s HIPAA-compliant ecosystem provides safeguards such as redundancy in communication with the cloud. As users move throughout the home, and even beyond it, key health data, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiration rate, hydration, and temperature, are available continuously, allowing users to track their health and wellness. The platform will also support the hosting of telehealth sessions from home, with data transfer to clinicians streamlined to assist them in providing the most comprehensive remote care possible.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Today represents a major milestone in the integration of our iconic, premium audio brands and our revolutionary healthcare products designed to save and improve lives. Leveraging Masimo’s clinically proven monitoring technologies, alongside the state-of-the-art engineering and reach of the HEOS technology platform, Masimo plans to transform existing healthcare, safety, and entertainment paradigms to improve life in the hospital and in the home.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of HEOS and Masimo Health Hubs. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including HEOS and Masimo Health Hubs, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks that Masimo fails to make its latest innovation available in HEOS Denon Home devices in the U.S. and Masimo Home Health Hubs as indicated in this press release, or to activate devices in 2023 as planned; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

