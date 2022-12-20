CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it was recognized across three leading customer review sites as having the best Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) offerings in the market delivered from the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform. CrowdStrike ranked #1 in the following categories:

G2: CrowdStrike finished #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for EDR in the Enterprise, Mid-Market and Overall categories, and #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for XDR in the Enterprise and Overall categories. CrowdStrike was the only Leader listed in the Enterprise category for EDR.

CrowdStrike finished #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for EDR in the Enterprise, Mid-Market and Overall categories, and #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for XDR in the Enterprise and Overall categories. PeerSpot: CrowdStrike won the 2022 PeerSpot Gold PeerAward in EDR and EPP, and received #1 Ranked badges in EDR and EPP.

CrowdStrike won the 2022 PeerSpot Gold PeerAward in EDR and EPP, and received #1 Ranked badges in EDR and EPP. TrustRadius: CrowdStrike won the 2022 Top Rated award for Endpoint Security and XDR.

In addition to endpoint security, CrowdStrike received the following #1 accolades:

G2: CrowdStrike finished #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for Threat+Intelligence in the Enterprise and Overall categories, and #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for Antivirus in the Enterprise category.

CrowdStrike finished #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for Threat+Intelligence in the Enterprise and Overall categories, and #1 in the Winter 2022 Report for Antivirus in the Enterprise category. PeerSpot: CrowdStrike won the 2022 PeerSpot Gold PeerAward for Anti-Malware Tools, and also received #1 Ranked badges for Managed+Detection+and+Response+%28MDR%29 and Threat+Intelligence+Platforms.

CrowdStrike won the 2022 PeerSpot Gold PeerAward for Anti-Malware Tools, and also received #1 Ranked badges for Managed+Detection+and+Response+%28MDR%29 and Threat+Intelligence+Platforms. TrustRadius: CrowdStrike won 2022 Top Rated awards for the following categories: Antivirus, Cloud Computing Security, Incident Response, Intrusion Detection, MDR, Threat Intelligence and Vulnerability Management.

“Our customers have spoken. CrowdStrike is the undisputed market leader in endpoint security, and the recognition from G2, PeerSpot and TrustRadius is another proof point of the value we deliver to our customers. We consistently hear from customers that they choose CrowdStrike because our products simply work,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike. “Customer feedback is one of the most valuable tools to determine how well your product is performing in the market, and we are proud to have earned the trust of so many organizations around the world.”

Customer Reviews

"We were using Windows Defender before Falcon. [...] With Falcon installed, I know that we'll find out if our users get attacked or compromised so that we can deal with it right away,” said a director of IT at a mid-market company (via G2).

“​​We evaluated 10 different solutions in the EDR space [including] Microsoft's ATP. CrowdStrike was a little better, cost-wise [...]. Also, I felt that the console for managing the platform was easier for my team,” said a director, IT & systems security at Tilson (via PeerSpot).

“The features for CrowdStrike Falcon far outweigh the competition. From the cloud infrastructure, implementation, deployment, and even the support staff, [CrowdStrike] Falcon is beyond anything that we have used,” said a technical support specialist at Northwestern University (via TrustRadius).

Additional Resources

To learn more about why CrowdStrike is #1 in cybersecurity, please read our blog.

To learn more about CrowdStrike’s recognition in G2, PeerSpot and TrustRadius, please read our blog.

To request a free trial of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, please register here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2F+%0A

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram+%0A

Start a free trial today: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2Ffree-trial-guide%2F

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005434/en/