Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it received a AAA rating in the 2022 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. The coveted AAA rating represents MSCI’s highest rating and signifies industry-leader status in managing the most significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

According to MSCI, Workiva performed in the top 9%* of all software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies evaluated globally in 2022. The recognition places Workiva among one of only four public SaaS companies in the U.S. that have achieved this rating.**

“Society expects more from the business community: authenticity, trust, truth, and transparency. These expectations lie at the heart of what we do for our customers and ourselves every day,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “When it comes to our company’s ESG responsibilities, Workiva tracks a course for consistent progress and excellence. We’re proud to be making significant strides toward our own ESG commitments and to be helping many of the world’s largest organizations do the same.”

Through its unified cloud platform, Workiva powers transparency for thousands of customers across the globe, enabling them to integrate their Financial and ESG data and report with assurance.

Workiva also leverages its platform for its own integrated reporting, which includes its ESG program data and disclosures for third-party rankings, frameworks, stakeholders, and ratings agencies like MSCI.

About MSCI ESG Ratings

MSCI ESG Ratings uses a rules-based methodology to measure a company’s resilience to ESG risks. Companies are rated on a “AAA” to “CCC” scale according to their exposure to long-term, industry-material ESG risks, and their ability to manage those risks relative to industry peers. Workiva’s carbon emissions score showed the largest improvement across 35 key ESG issues evaluated by MSCI.

In its analysis, MSCI noted Workiva’s strengths in business ethics, privacy and data security, and labor management. In 2022, Workiva expanded its security incident reporting team and adopted advanced data encryption techniques. The Company also disclosed its whistleblower and anti-corruption policies while detailing its process for annual employee training. Workiva, which was named %2320+on+the+2022+Fortune+100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%26reg%3B list, continued prioritizing employee engagement through strategic initiatives, including leadership and development programs and robust incentives.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team and further proof that ESG is integrated in every aspect of our business. At Workiva, we believe ESG benefits both business and society. We will continue to push for progress that is driven by data and rooted in transparency,” Vanderploeg added.

For more information, visit workiva.com%2Fsustainability.

*Universe: MSCI ACWI Index constituents, Software & Services

**The 100 Public SaaS Companies in the U.S. For this list, “SaaS companies” are defined as those with >65% of revenue attributed to recurring payments for cloud-based software.

