LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireSideChannel Inc. ( SDCH), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology for emerging and middle market companies, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

SideChannel simplifies cybersecurity for mid-market companies by matching them with highly experienced information security officers at a cost lower than building an in-house information security team or hiring a full-time CISO. SideChannel’s team of virtual Chief Information Security Officers (vCISOs) possesses a combined 400-plus years of experience in cybersecurity, having honed their skills and abilities in places like Anthem, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, TD Bank and the Pentagon.

SideChannel lends this talent to clients, creating value in the form of a bespoke cybersecurity program perfectly sized for the growing enterprise. The company is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for SMBs to help them protect their data and assets. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for SideChannel.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide SideChannel the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“For small and medium-sized businesses, budget constraints and lack of experience can lead to weak security infrastructures and increased risk of data breaches by malicious actors. SideChannel’s team of vCISOs puts this experience within reach at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it continues to expand its foothold in the global cybersecurity market, which ReportLinker forecasts to reach a value of $266.2 billion by 2027.”

To learn more about SideChannel, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/SDCH

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SideChannel.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

