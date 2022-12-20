NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

“The mental healthcare crisis is debilitating for our society, economy and individual well-being. There are hundreds of companies committed to finding novel solutions to bring ease to that suffering. The KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference highlights some of the most innovative public and private companies in the sector. We believe these companies are on the cusp of changing the world,” said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

